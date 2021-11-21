Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
Stock Watch

Chart of the week – JD.com bullish breakout from major base

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

21 Nov 2021, 06:30

Chart of the week – JD.com

JD.com bullish breakout from major base

Medium-term technical analysis

 Time stamped: 21 Nov 2021 at 12:30pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • Alibaba’s main e-commerce rival JD.com Q3 earnings that was reported on last Thursday, 18 November fared better that Alibaba where its revenue has managed to beat expectations; climbed to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.3 billion) compared with 215.6 billion yuan consensus estimates due to efforts to diversify beyond its traditional strength in consumer electronics and made a push into smaller cities by investing in new businesses such as community e-commerce. In addition, JD.com sales during the recent Singles’ Day shopping festival jumped 29% to a record of 349.1 billion yuan that outpaced Alibaba’s 8.5% growth.
  • The share price of JD.com ADR listed on NASDAQ has staged a bullish breakout on last Friday, 19 November from a 6-month bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration in place since 13 May 2021.
  • The bullish breakout of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” suggests that JD.com may have formed a major base after a -42% plunge from its 108.25 all-time high printed on 17 February 2021 to 19 August 2021 low of 61.76 inflicted primarily by the year-long of regulatory clampdowns on the technology platform sector in China. This price action move is significant as it may kickstart a new potential major (multi-month) uptrend phase for JD.com.
  • The recent up move in price action from 9 November has been accompanied by an increase in volume which indicates an expansion in bullish accumulation.
  • Watch the 76.65 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential impulsive up move towards the current all-time high area of 104.55/108.25 in the first step. On the flipside, a daily close below 76.65 indicates a failure bullish breakout for a choppy decline to retest the major base support at 61.70.

 


Latest from CMC

News

The Week Ahead: US inflation; Fed minutes; Zoom results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 22 November, and view our key company earnings schedule.

19 Nov 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

Austria gives Europe a Covid headache, euro hits six year low against Swiss franc
Analysis

Is winter over for China Big Tech?

Related articles

Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 22 November 2021.

19 Nov 2021
Analysis

Is winter over for China Big Tech?

China Big Tech has been hording the limelight for the entire year of 2021 but not on the positive side of things.

19 Nov 2021
FX Analysis

What does a high inflation expectation mean for the NZD?

Taking the current inflation, GDP and mortgage rates into consideration, what choices does the RBNZ face with monetary policy decisions next week?

18 Nov 2021