Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – EUR/USD bearish breakdown from 4-week range

EUR/USD

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

19 Dec 2021, 04:20

Chart of the week – EUR/USD 

EUR/USD bearish breakdown from 4-week range 

Short-term technical analysis 

Time stamped: 19 Dec 2021 at 12:00pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • The EUR/USD has traded lower and wiped out all its recent post ECB’s monetary policy decision day gains on last Fri, 17 December. In addition, it has staged a bearish breakdown from a 4-week “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration since 24 November 2021 low of 1.1186 on the last 3-hour of last Friday’s US session.
  • The 4-hour RSI oscillator continues to evolve in a bearish configuration and still has room to see further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 15%. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum is not overstretched which advocates a further potential drop in price actions at this juncture.
  • If the 1.1385 key short-term pivotal resistance (also the highest level seen within the 4-week range configuration) is not surpassed, the EUR/USD may continue its potential impulsive down move towards 1.1145 (the former swing high of 27 March 2020) before a test on 1.1085 next (a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels).
  • On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.1385 suggests a failure bearish breakdown and the EUR/USD is likely to see a push up towards its 1.1500/1530 key medium-term pivotal resistance (the former range support from 5 October/5 November 2021 & the descending trendline from 25 May 2021 high).


Latest from CMC

News

The Week Ahead: UK, US Q3 GDP; Nike results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 20 December, and view our key company earnings schedule.

17 Dec 2021
News

Auto sector drives European markets lower
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

Nasdaq selloff to weigh on Europe open, UK retail sales in focus

Related articles

Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 20 December 2021.

17 Dec 2021
Market Outlook

Are the stock markets ready for Santa Rally?

The US stocks cut the initial losses and rallied on the Fed's decision as risk-on sentiment led to broader markets gains

16 Dec 2021
Analysis

Chart of the week – Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) potential enroute to fresh all-time high

Dow Jones Industrial Average short term bullish trend intact

12 Dec 2021