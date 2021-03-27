Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Chart of the week – EUR/JPY rebounded from key support

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

27 Mar 2021, 11:20

EUR/JPY rebounded from key support

  • Since its 18 March 2021 high of 130.65, the EUR/JPY has declined by around 240 pips (-1.84%) to print a low of 128.25 on 24 March 2021, it has started to inch higher in the past two days by around 120 pips to recover almost half its initial losses.
  • Interestingly, the aforementioned bounce has taken shape right above the 128.25 key support level that confluences with several different technical elements; the lower boundary of the major ascending channel in place since 6 May 2020 swing low, the 50-day Exponetial Moving Average and a cluster of Fibonacci retracement levels.
  • In addition, short-term upside momentum of price action seems to have resurfaced as the 4-hour RSI osicllator has reversed up from its oversold region and just staged a bullish breakout from a significant corresponding descending resistance at the 50 level.
  • Hence as long as the 128.25 key short-term pivotal support holds, the EUR/JPY may see the start of another potential impulsive up move sequence to target the intermediate resistances at 129.90 and 130.65 in the first step. On the other hand, a 4-hour close below 128.25 invalidates the bullish scenario for a deeper corrective decline towards the next support zone at 127.20/127.00 (former range top from 29 December 2020 to 11 Februrary 2021 & the former major descending resistance from July 2008 swing high now turns into a pull-back support). 

 


