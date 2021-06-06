Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market Outlook

Chart of the week – Dow Jones (US 30) potential bullish breakout for new all-time high

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

06 Jun 2021, 10:40

Dow Jones (US 30) potential bullish breakout for new all-time high

Time stamped: 6 Jun 2021 at 4:50pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

  • Since its 19 May 2021 low of 33,474, the US 30 Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has started to stage a rebound of 4.11% to print an intraday high of 34,849 on 1 Jun after a test on its major ascending channel support in place since 23 March 2020 low.
  • Two positive short-term technical elements have emerged for the US 30; firstly, it has started to evolve into a minor ascending channel in place since 19 May with the lower boundary of the channel now acting as a support at 34,270. Secondly, the 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued to print a series of “higher lows” at a significant corresponding trendline now acting as a support at the 45% level which suggests that potential short-term upside momentum of price action has built-up.
  • As long as the 34,270 key short-term pivotal support holds, the US 30 may see a potential impulsive up move to stage a breakout above its 35,092 current all-time high level printed on 10 May towards the next resistances at 35,400 and 35,700/870 as per defined by the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel.
  • On the flipside, an hourly close below 34,270 negates the bullish scenario for a slide back to retest the 13/19 May swing low area of 33,700/474 which also coincides closely with the 50-day moving average.


