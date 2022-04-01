What will the US job data bring?

Overnight some of the major US long and short-dated bond yields have inverted, repeatedly flashing a recession signal. However, investors have not been convinced just yet as the recent economic data is still looking strong. From this week, the US Conference Board Consumer, the final quarter GDP, and Chicago PMI all suggest the economy is still in its momentum despite the climbing inflation weighing on future growth. The consensus is calling for 490,000 new jobs have been added in March and a further contraction of the unemployment rate to 3.7%.

Since ongoing strong job data is already widely expected, the number may not have a major impact on the broader markets. But the tightening labor market will secure the Fed’s confidence for its pledge to pin down inflation by accelerating rate hikes and quantitative tightening (QT) monetary measures, in turn pressuring on the stocks markets.

As per yesterday’s narratives for a potential funds’ rotation into the US long-dated bond markets (Watch for USD/JPY), the USD is most likely to be weakening against its peers coming into the new month. And the stock market may slow its rally, but the upcoming earnings season will also weigh on the sentiment.

EUR/USD- Daily

Key technical elements:

Stochastic is on the rise, providing an ongoing upside momentum may continue, but at the same time a potential imminent pullback opportunity may occur

MACD is on the course of a bottom reversal since March 8, the uptrend is still intact.

A potential bullish break-out on the long-term descending trendline may occur.

Key price levels:

Supports: 1.1058, 1.1000

Resistances: 1.1142, 1.1239



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



