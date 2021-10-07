Choose country & language

Market Outlook

Weekly Technical Outlook Update – Potential recovery for SPX 500 & US NDAQ 100

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

07 Oct 2021, 18:00

Both the SPX 500 and US NDAQ 100 have shaped the expected residual push down and almost reached their respective key medium-term supports at 4230 (SPX 500 intraday low of 4278 on 4 October) and 14320 (NDAQ 100 intraday low of 14382 on 4 October) as per highlighted in our earlier video (click link)

Positive elements have started to emerge in the past two days where their respective 4-hour RSI oscillators have flashed bullish divergences signals at oversold levels. These observations suggest the recent downside momentum of price actions in place since 27 September have eased.

Hence, both indices may have reached their respective inflection levels to kickstart another leg of medium-term (multi-week) potential impulsive up move sequences.

Flip to a bullish bias; watch these key levels.

SPX 500 – 4230 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential push up towards 4500 and 4540 next. A daily close below 4230 invalidates bullish view for a continuation of the corrective decline towards 4140 (200-day moving average).

NDAQ 100 – 14320 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential push up towards 15350 and 15350 next. A daily close below 14320 invalidates bullish view for a continuation of the corrective decline towards 14040 (200-day moving average & former major range resistance from 15 February 2021 to 29 April 2021).

All charts are from CMC Markets.

