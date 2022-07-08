X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 8 July 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

08 Jul 2022, 23:45

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for June, discussing what it means for the US dollar, as well as the prospect of more US rate hikes.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

News

US payrolls gives yields a shot in the arm

08 Jul 2022
Market update

World indices losing momentum: Relative Rotation Graphs
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, China GDP; US inflation; JPMorgan results
FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (8 Jul 2022)
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, China GDP; US inflation; JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 11 July 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

08 Jul 2022
FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (8 Jul 2022)

Technical analysis on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & USD/JPY

08 Jul 2022
Analysis

A major bearish breakout in gold

Now that gold had a major downside breakout, a further selloff is expected

07 Jul 2022
Analysis

A short-term bottoming opportunity in Bitcoin

A bullish divergence between market pricing and oscillators provides a near-term bottoming opportunity for bitcoin

05 Jul 2022