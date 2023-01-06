X

Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 January 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Jan 2023, 23:30

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 6 January 2023. Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides insightful commentary and analysis as the numbers are released.

His reaction to the latest US jobs data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

You can register for the next non-farm payrolls webinar here.

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US inflation; ECB minutes; Tesco, US banks’ results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 9 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

06 Jan 2023
News

Could good US payrolls mean bad news for US markets?
News

Retail and banks push FTSE 100 to an eight-month high
Market update

US jobs report comes at a critical time for markets
Weekly outlook

