US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 March 2022

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report for February, against a backdrop of huge uncertainty from events in Ukraine, and a US Federal Reserve that looks set to hike interest rates on 16 March.

He also looks at all the key levels on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, FTSE 100, DAX and Brent crude oil.



