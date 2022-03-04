X

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 March 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Mar 2022, 14:15

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report for February, against a backdrop of huge uncertainty from events in Ukraine, and a US Federal Reserve that looks set to hike interest rates on 16 March.

He also looks at all the key levels on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, FTSE 100, DAX and Brent crude oil.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Analysis

Analysis

Some standout trends in place amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Since February, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has certainly been shaping broader markets trends.

03 Mar 2022
FX Analysis

Euro dollar faces ongoing pressure amid escalating geopolitical tension

Russia is not the only country that is suffering from the sanctions, the EU stocks and the Eurodollar all had a month-long drop amid the escalating geopolitical unrest

02 Mar 2022
Analysis

Will crypto markets continue to rise with sanctions on Russia?

While investors are eyeing the impact on the commodity markets of Russia’s sanctions, the crypto world is enjoying a lift with the geopolitical tension unfolding.

01 Mar 2022