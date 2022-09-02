X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 September 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

02 Sep 2022, 23:30

Michael analyses the US jobs report for August, discussing the macroeconomic implications as the world’s largest economy added more non-farm payrolls than expected.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 5 September 2022.

02 Sep 2022
News

US payrolls offer markets an end of week respite
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision; Apple event; Darktrace, GameStop results
Market update

Markets in UK, Australia and Japan take pole position | Relative Rotation Graphs
Weekly outlook

