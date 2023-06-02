X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 June 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

02 Jun 2023, 22:20

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 2 June 2023. Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. 

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The payrolls report showed that the US economy added 339,000 jobs in May, beating estimates of 195,000.

- Figures for March and April were revised upwards.

Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

