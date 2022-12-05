X

Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 Dec 2022, 19:15

Listen to our recording on Friday 2 December 2022, as chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides live market commentary and analysis of the US non-farm payrolls report for November, as the all-important data is released.

Michael reveals his reaction to the numbers as they're released, and goes on to highlight the key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Technical analysis

Revisiting three German stocks | Relative Rotation Graphs

Get the big picture in one picture, with RRG Research. This week, Trevor Neil follows up to assess how three stocks are performing, having rebounded from year-to-date lows.

05 Dec 2022
News

Flat open expected ahead of services PMIs
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 05/12/22
Technical analysis

Incitec Pivot Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 5th December 2022
Technical analysis

05 Dec 2022
Technical analysis

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

04 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

US PPI & Consumer Sentiment, China Trade Balance, CPI &PPI, RBA & BOC rate decision, Japan GDP

03 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 5 December 2022

02 Dec 2022