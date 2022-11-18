The key scheduled economic event this week is Wednesday’s publication of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s November meeting. Also coming up are the latest flash PMI readings from the UK, France and Germany. Meanwhile, in a subdued week for company earnings as US markets observe Thanksgiving on Thursday, Zoom and Kingfisher are among those set to report quarterly results.

OUR TOP THREE EVENTS FOR 21-25 NOVEMBER:

Monday – Zoom Video Communications Q3 results

Zoom shares dropped sharply after the company released Q2 results on 22 August amid investor disappointment over guidance for Q3. The stock continued to fall until it hit a 52-week low of $70.43 on 11 October, after which it clawed back some lost ground to close at $87.44 on 15 November.

In Q2, revenue grew 8% year-on-year to $1.1bn, while earnings per share (EPS) came in better than expected at $1.05. However, the company downgraded its outlook for Q3 and the rest of the year, forecasting that Q3 revenue would be flat at $1.1bn and that EPS would fall to between $0.82 and $0.83.

For the full year, Zoom said it expected revenue of $4.39bn to $4.4bn and EPS of $3.66 to $3.69, down from a previous EPS forecast of $3.70 to $3.77. Zoom blamed the downgrade on a slowdown in its online business and increased competition from Microsoft and Cisco Systems. The Q3 results announcement could provide some commentary on how that fight for market share is playing out.

Wednesday – Fed minutes

At its 1-2 November meeting the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in a row. The increase lifted the federal funds rate to a target range of 3.75% to 4%.

Markets initially welcomed suggestions that the Fed was aware of the need to slow the pace of rate hikes going forward. However, the post-meeting press conference and Q&A with Fed chair Jay Powell sought to manage expectations. Powell pushed back hard against the idea that the Fed was leaning towards a dovish pivot. While he acknowledged that a slowdown in the size of rate rises was likely, he also asserted that, to get inflation back down to the Fed’s 2% target, interest rates would probably need to go much higher than the 4.5% terminal rate that markets had priced in.

Yields shot higher after the press conference, but fell below pre-Fed meeting levels after the announcement on 10 November that US consumer prices grew a cooler-than-expected 7.7% in the year to October.

Some Fed members appear to be leaning in to the idea that subsequent rate hikes in December and early next year are likely to be smaller than recent 0.75-point increases. The latest set of meeting minutes could shed light on the extent to which the Fed is becoming concerned about “lags” in monetary policy and their impact on the economy. While Powell may be keen to limit the scale of stock market advances, it will be interesting to find out how many of his colleagues share his views.

Thursday – Kingfisher Q3 results

Kingfisher shares declined almost 15% in a month after the B&Q owner announced its half-year results on 20 September. Like-for-like sales in the six months to the end of July came in at £6.81bn, down 4.1% on an annual basis, but up 16.6% from pre-pandemic levels. Gross margin contracted to 36.7%, down by 130 basis points from the year-ago level of 38%, and adjusted pre-tax profit fell 29.5% to £472m. The biggest hit to profits came from the UK, where retail profit fell 41.3% to £339m. In contrast, the Polish business continued to go from strength to strength, delivering a retail profit of £94m, up 58.6% year-on-year.

In the past month, the stock has returned to the level it was at prior to those half-year numbers, approaching its 200-day simple moving average in the process.

While the outlook for Q3 was encouraging, with Kingfisher forecasting that like-for-like sales would decrease only 0.7% on a one-year basis and increase 15.2% on a three-year basis. However, the Q3 results will do well to meet those estimates if recent UK retail sales are any guide. A miss could threaten Kingfisher’s full-year adjusted pre-tax profit target of £730m to £770m

KEY EVENTS OVERVIEW (21-25 NOV):

Monday 21 November

UK flash PMIs (November)

In October the UK’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid to a reading of 46.2, its lowest level since May 2020. The index has been below 50 points, signalling contraction, for the last three months. November is unlikely to bring much improvement after chancellor Jeremy Hunt raised taxes on business and workers in his Autumn Statement. Meanwhile, the country’s services PMI also slipped in to contraction territory last month with a reading of 48.8 as higher energy prices constrained spending.

France, Germany flash PMIs (November)

The most recent round of French and German PMI readings were a mixed bag. France’s services activity retained a degree of resilience in October with a PMI reading of 51.7, with the sector buoyed by the French government’s energy subsidy for households. France’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.2 last month, partly because French businesses are not covered by the subsidy.

Meanwhile, Germany’s services PMI was 46.5 in October, the fourth successive reading in contraction territory, while its manufacturing PMI fell to 45.1 from 47.8 in September. November is expected to deliver another month of contraction for France and Germany’s manufacturing sectors.

Zoom Video Communications Q3 results

See our top three events, above

Tuesday 22 November

Best Buy Q3 results

The first cracks began to appear in US consumer confidence over the summer as several major retailers warned of challenging times ahead. In August, Best Buy cut its expectations for Q3 and the full year. The company said it expected same-store sales to decline around 11% this fiscal year, a big drop from previous guidance forecasting a decline of 3% to 6%.

In Q2 sales fell 13% to $10.3bn, in line with lowered guidance, while the company incurred restructuring costs of $34m, primarily due to job cuts in its stores. For Q3, profits are expected to come in at $1.05 a share.

HP Q4 results

Even without the headlines regarding chip shortages, many of the headlines this year have been about slowing PC demand. Microsoft has made a number of references to it in its various earnings updates this year especially around OEM sales. When HP reported in Q3 these fears proved to be well founded as the company downgraded its profit forecast, on the back of a slowdown in notebook sales, which were down 32%. Q3 revenue came in at $14.66bn, almost $1bn below expectations, primarily due to lower PC sales. On the profits front, these were better, coming in as expected at $1.04c a share, however Q4 guidance downgrades has prompted the share price to drop sharply. For Q4 profits guidance was disappointing, with downgrades to Q4 and the full fiscal year. Q4 profits are expected to come in at $0.84c a share, down from $1.07c a share, while the full year outlook has been downgraded to $4.07 mid-point from $4.30.

Wednesday 23 November

Fed meeting minutes

See our top three events, above

Germany IFO business climate index (November)

German business confidence last month fell to its lowest level since May 2020, but remained above the Covid lows. Sentiment, as measured by the Ifo business climate index, slipped to 84.3 points in October, down from 84.4 in September. Although expectations improved slightly – the Ifo business expectations subindex edged up to 75.6 points in October, versus 75.3 in September – companies remain concerned about the coming months. The recent spell of mild weather is likely to give way to colder temperatures and a difficult winter as high energy prices begin to bite.

Deere & Co. Q4 results

Agricultural machinery company Deere has seen its shares rise steadily since hitting 18-month lows in July. The sharp rise seen in agricultural commodity prices would ordinarily have been good news for farmers, however the increase in costs in other areas like energy and livestock feed has meant that it’s been difficult for the industry to generate the numbers to make large scale investments in big ticket items like tractors and other heavy equipment. When Deere reported in Q3 the headline numbers were very solid, with revenues rising to $14.1bn, comfortably beating estimates of $12.9bn. Profits came in below forecasts at $6.16c a share, with the company citing disruptions in supply chains, and higher costs. This put downward pressure on operating margins, with most of the weakness in the small agriculture and turf division. Consequently, Deere downgraded the upper end of expectations for full year profits to between $7bn to $7.2bn, from $7bn to $7.4bn. On an annual revenue basis, the company is on course to increase revenues from $44bn in 2021 to $47.1bn this year. Profits for Q4 are expected to come in at $7.10c a share.

Thursday 24 November

Kingfisher Q3 results

See our top three events, above

Dr Martens half-year results

When Dr Marten’s reported their full year numbers back in June, the numbers were fairly well received, after full year pre-tax profits beat estimates, coming in at £214.3m, while revenues also came in better than guided at £908.3m, a rise of 18%. The fact that the company was able to overcome supply chain disruptions, and rising costs, along with lockdown restrictions in Vietnam which hit its facilities there saw the shares hit 4-month highs. Since then, the shares have chopped around with decent support just above 200p, while earlier this month we retested the summer highs. For full year 2023 the company said it expects to see high teens revenue growth. They also expect to be able to offset inflation through P&L. ecommerce is expected to grow at least 40%, and EBITDA margin to reach 30% in the medium term. In July the company reported it was trading in line with expectations, reiterating its half year and full year guidance.

Friday 25 November

No major scheduled announcements

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 21 NOVEMBER RESULTS Agilent Technologies (US) Q4 Big Yellow (UK) Half-year Compass (UK) Full-year Diploma (UK) Full-year JM Smucker (US) Q2 Molten Ventures (UK) Half-year Virgin Money (UK) Full-year Zoom Video Communications (US) Q3 TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER RESULTS Abercrombie & Fitch (US) Q3 Accsys Technologies (UK) Half-year American Eagle Outfitters (US) Q3 Analog Devices (US) Q4 AO World (UK) Half-year Assura (UK) Half-year Babcock International (UK) Half-year Best Buy (US) Q3 Cranswick (UK) Half-year Dick's Sporting Goods (US) Q3 Euromoney Institutional Investor (UK) Full-year HomeServe (UK) Half-year HP (US) Q4 Jack in the Box (US) Q4 Nordstrom (US) Q3 Telecom Plus (UK) Half-year VMware (US) Q3 Warner Music (US) Q4 WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER RESULTS Britvic (UK) Full-year De La Rue (UK) Half-year Deere & Co. (US) Q4 Halfords (UK) Half-year Johnson Matthey (UK) Half-year Pets at Home (UK) Half-year Severn Trent (UK) Half-year THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER RESULTS Dr Martens (UK) Half-year JET2 (UK) Half-year Kingfisher (UK) Q3 FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER No major announcements Note: Company announcements are subject to change. Dates correct at the time of writing.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



