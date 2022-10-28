A busy week of economic announcements lies ahead. The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are set to maintain the pace of their recent interest rate rises, then on Friday we’ll get the US jobs report for October. Meanwhile, BP and Rolls-Royce are among the big names due to report their latest results.

Wednesday – US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the fourth consecutive meeting. In September Fed chair Jay Powell said that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was “strongly committed” to driving inflation lower, signalling further rate rises, and added that there was no painless way to drive inflation lower.

Core inflation is forecast to ease to 4.5% this year, before falling to 2.1% by 2025. We could see rates rise by at least 100 bps and perhaps by as much as 150 bps before the end of this year. The latter would lift the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.5% to 4.75%.

The central bank has also downgraded its GDP growth target for this year to 0.2%, with Powell admitting that a recession might be possible.

At the end of last month there was talk that some Fed officials were becoming uneasy about the pace of the current hiking cycle. That’s understandable, but apart from Fed vice chair Lael Brainard few Fed officials have spoken out. Even hawkish policymakers like Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari have remained tight-lipped on the need for a pause or a pivot. Kashkari commented in October that the Fed would be in no position to ease the pace of rate rises if inflation was still rising.

That said, cracks may be starting to emerge in the wall of consensus. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly has hinted that after November there could be discussions about slowing the pace of rate hikes. Powell’s post-meeting press conference is therefore likely to be crucial as observers monitor whether he comes across as hawkish as he did in September.

Thursday – Bank of England interest rate decision

A weakened pound after weeks of political turmoil has had a negative impact on UK inflation. The pound’s fall against the dollar has raised import costs, while the markets’ rejection of ex-prime minister Liz Truss’ economic plan sent bond yields soaring, contributing to higher mortgage rates. The instability led ratings agencies such as Moody’s and Fitch to downgrade the UK’s economic outlook and credit rating.

Now that some sense of calm has been restored, the big question is whether the Bank of England raises interest rates by 50 or 75 bps. With fiscal policy now set to be a lot tighter, the scope for the Bank of England to be more aggressive on monetary policy is limited due to concerns about the impact on demand. It seems a little bit late to worry about that now. The new Rishi Sunak-led government’s decision to reverse many of Truss’ proposed tax cuts could mean that any recession is likely to be prolonged, piling further pressure on the pound. All things considered, it seems more likely than not that the Bank of England will opt for a third successive rise of 50 bps.

The Bank also has to deliver its latest economic forecasts for inflation and GDP. Let’s hope they are more accurate than they have been so far this year.

Friday – US non-farm payrolls (October)

The US labour market has held up well despite concerns over slowing consumer spending and increased costs for businesses. Job losses, as reported in the latest round of corporate earnings updates, may soon work their way into the unemployment figures. But that hasn’t happened yet, with new jobless claims still at a very low 230,000 a week.

The September payrolls data were decent. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, slightly above economists’ estimates of 250,000, but fewer than the 315,000 jobs created in August. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, mainly because of a drop in the labour force participation rate, which fell to 62.3% from 62.4%. The participation rate remains a puzzle. Despite the rising cost of living, the rate is still 1% below pre-pandemic levels. The September jobs report also showed that wages grew 5% year-on-year, the lowest increase this year.

For October, economists expect non-farm payroll growth to ease to 200,000 jobs, which would be the lowest number this year. The unemployment rate is forecast to tick back up to 3.6%.

Tuesday 1 November

BP Q3 results

Despite oil and gas prices slipping from their recent highs, the BP share price proved resilient. The oil major’s shares hit new two-year highs earlier this month, despite the imposition of a windfall tax on their UK profits by the UK government.

The unexpected bumper profits have been a significant benefit to BP. Since the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010, a disaster for which BP is still paying, the company has had a challenging 12 years. More recently, it had to write down up to $25bn for its 20% stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft, pushing the company into a $20bn loss for the quarter.

In Q2 BP posted underlying replacement cost profits of $8.45bn, beating expectations of $6.73bn, while profit attributable to shareholders was $9.3bn. That meant BP incurred a first-half loss of $11.1bn after the Rosneft impairment. Despite that loss, the company announced a $3.5bn share buyback and increased the dividend by 10% to just over 6p a share. The company has also made great strides in cutting debt, which has fallen to $22.8bn from more than $50bn two years ago

While the oil majors’ record profits have had politicians chomping at the bit to impose a windfall tax on energy firms, it’s important to remember that North Sea oil and gas firms like BP and Shell already pay 30% corporation tax on their profits, plus a supplementary 10% rate. On top of that, they pay the

windfall tax, taking their total tax rate to 65%. As a result of the windfall tax, BP said it expects to pay an extra $800m in its Q3 accounts.

Besides tax, another issue facing BP is the push towards clean energy. Despite posting bumper profits, BP is spending pitifully low amounts of money on renewables. One look at the numbers shows that BP makes most of its profits through its oil production and operations business. This division notched up adjusted profit before tax and interest of $5.9bn in Q2, comfortably beating Q1 performance. The gas and low-carbon energy division delivered profits of $3.1bn, slightly down from Q1, but illustrating how important oil and gas are in terms of cashflow.

At the end of Q2 BP had spent $5.8bn on capex this year, versus a full-year target of $14bn to $15bn. However, very little of that has gone into renewables. Of the year-to-date spend, $823m was spent on gas and low-carbon energy. Breaking that $823m down further, $681m went on gas and $142m was spent on low-carbon energy. Up to the end of Q2, BP had spent a total of $361m on low-carbon energy this year, which is a pittance in context.

Pfizer Q3 results

Over the last two years Pfizer revenues have surged due to its role in developing a Covid-19 vaccination with BioNTech. Full-year revenues are expected to rise to a record $102bn this fiscal year, helped by the company raising its prices. Just over half of that estimated total – about $54bn – is expected to come from its Covid vaccine and newly developed pill.

In Q2 revenue rose to $27.74bn, of which $16.97bn was generated by the Covid vaccine and pill. The Covid pill contributed almost half of that subtotal, bringing in $8.12bn. Pfizer mostly reaffirmed its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. The company is expecting sales of $98bn to $102bn this year, and earnings per share of $6.30 to $6.45. The drugmaker upgraded the lower end of guidance from a previous estimate of $6.25.

Since those Q2 numbers in July Pfizer shares have slipped back, hitting a one-year low last month on concerns that we might see lower demand for its Covid vaccine and pill. Despite all the extra revenue, Pfizer appears to have little appetite to look at new areas in which it could leverage its mRNA technology. Does Pfizer have more new products in the pipeline, or is it a one-trick pony? Investors seem uncertain. The decision by Moderna to sue Pfizer over its Covid vaccine hasn’t helped sentiment either. Profit in Q3 is expected to come in at $1.43 a share.

Uber Q3 results

Have we got to a stage where Uber can put in a base on its share price after hitting lows of $20 in June. In July the shares managed to push higher after reporting revenue of $8.1bn in Q2, with gross bookings rising to a record high of $29.1bn, which was at the top end of company guidance. For Q3 the company expects to see gross bookings between $29bn to $30bn. Despite the improvements in revenues the company still posted a loss of $2,6bn due writing down its stakes in Grab Holdings and Aurora Innovation. Since those numbers came out the shares have broadly traded sideways, however the focus is likely to remain very much on rising costs, while we could see GTV start to slow as the cost-of-living squeeze continues to bite. Uber is expected to post a loss of $0.17 a share.

Wednesday 2 November

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Next PLC Q3 results

Next shares haven’t had a good year so far, down over 40% the share price hit their lowest levels since April 2020, back in October, even as their H1 numbers showed a retailer that was still performing relatively well, despite the weaker economic outlook. At the beginning of August Next said that full price sales were up 5% and £50m ahead of previous guidance, with the retailer saying that the unusually warm temperatures during June and July prompting a jump in spending on summer clothing. Sales in retail stores managed to recover, while online sales reverted towards their longer-term average. The company retained its full price sales guidance for the year; however, it raised its full year profit guidance by £10m to £860m. This proved to be somewhat premature after August trade slowed sharply prompting Next to downgrade their target for full year sales growth for H2 to between 1% to 1.5%, while reducing profit guidance to £840m, a rise of 2.1% year on year. This seems optimistic given that H1 full brand sales rose 12.4%, while profits before tax came in at £401m. What Next is saying is it expects profits to improve significantly in H2, relative to H1. With the shares already back close to levels seen just after the first lockdown shareholders will be hoping that they are correct.

Robinhood Markets Q3 results

It’s been an awful year for Robinhood Markets share price, we saw a record low in June, and although the shares have recovered modestly since then its shift towards crypto currencies at the start of the year was timing of the worst kind. In Q2 revenues came in at $318m with a net loss of $295m. With full year operating expenses expected to be in the region of $1.7bn the company was haemorrhaging cash. This prompted another round of job losses on top of the 9% job cuts it announced in Q1, with a decision to cut 23% of its workforce, as it looked to stabilise the business. These cuts do appear to have stemmed the bleeding helping to lift the share price, but it doesn’t change the challenging outlook for the business. The move away to crypto and away from stocks backfired spectacularly, with revenues in that business falling by 75% year on year. Monthly users have also slumped year on year, down from 21.3m to 14m. We have seen slightly more volatility this quarter which may have boosted the numbers; however, losses are still expected to come in at $0.18 a share

Paramount Global Q3 results

Shares in film studio and media conglomerate Paramount Global are down more than 40% year to date. In recent months, the market’s lukewarm reaction to Paramount’s new streaming service has weighed on the shares, which hit a two-year low earlier this month. It’s not as of the company isn’t increasing its revenue on a year-on-year basis. Q2 revenues rose 19% from 2021 levels, however profits have dropped quite sharply. Paramount’s entry into the streaming market in competition with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ seems like a streaming service too far when you consider that Apple is also spending huge amounts of money on online content. It’s not as if Paramount’s content isn’t good, it is, however they are coming at the market from a standing start and lagging well behind its more established peers. Netflix latest Q3 numbers gave the sector a lift, but the shift towards ad-based subscriptions isn’t good news for margins for anyone in the streaming space. The Paramount+ service has 43.3m subscribers, while the Walmart deal will help add numbers in Q3. Nonetheless losses from streaming are still expected to approach $2bn this year and probably increase in 2023. That simply isn’t sustainable. Consensus is for about 3.5m new subscribers in Q3. On TV and film production the numbers are expected to be good, helped by the global release of Top Gun: Maverick which is expected to continue to perform well, and help lift overall revenues. Profits are expected to come in at $0.47 a share, down from the $0.64 a share in Q2.

Thursday 3 November

Bank of England interest rate decision

BT Group half-year results

BT has seen a big fall in its share price since July, down over 20%, to its lowest levels since December 2020, as pessimism around the UK economy has increased, and underperformance in its Enterprise operation, which saw a 7% decline in revenues during Q1 which has cast doubt over whether the company will be able to meet its EBITDA guidance. BT was at pains to reaffirm its full year outlook when it reported that Q1 EBITDA came in line with forecasts at £1.9bn. Q1 revenue rose to £5.13bn as the rollout of fibre connections continued at pace, with a record quarterly number of 763k. In October the company updated its outlook in respect of its Sports joint venture with BT Sport and Eurosport which saw it downgrade its revenue forecasts for the current year by around £350m this year, although BT did say that they didn’t expect to see a material impact on their full year adjusted EBITDA outlook of £7.9bn. Over the quarter BT has also had to contend with strike action amongst its employees over the rising cost of living, with any stoppages likely to impact on its broadband rollout timetable as well as its costs.

Rolls-Royce Q3 results

While Rolls-Royce shares are still above their 2020 lows their performance year to date has been woeful, despite a much more optimistic outlook than was the case at the beginning of the year. The resumption of global air travel should have been a positive catalyst for a pickup in revenues, and revenues have certainly picked up, however the diversification away from civil aviation hasn’t been as smooth as perhaps investors would have liked. When the company reported in H1 there was general disappointment at a £111m loss, which has seen the shares slip to 23-month lows at the end of September. We’ve subsequently seen the sale of ITP Aero go through generating sales proceeds of €1.6bn, which will help reduce the debt from £5.4bn. Total revenues for H1 came in at £5.3bn which was a modest increase on last year, however the company slipped to a bigger than expected underlying loss before tax of £111m, as higher costs impacted on margins. Gross margins fell from 21% last year to 17.7%, while financing costs rose to £236m from £174m. Civil Aerospace which accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenue saw an 8% rise in underlying revenue to £2.34bn, with large engine flying hours still at 60% of 2019 levels, with an expectation that this will rise to 70% by year end and return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024. The power systems part of the business also performed well with revenues coming in at £1.37bn, a rise of 20%, and comfortably beating expectations. Order intake here was £2.1bn, a 53% rise from the prior period and a record quarter as well. The biggest disappointment was in its defence division with revenues falling 9% to £1.61bn with the company blaming delays in the timing of the next tranche of the F-35B, and lower spare engine sales. The company’s new markets division has thus far failed to generate any revenue and saw losses rise to £48m. The deterioration in margins appears to be investors biggest concern and something that new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic will need to get to grips with when he replaces Warren East at the end of the year.

J Sainsbury half-year results

Last month we saw the Sainsbury share price hit a record low of 168.70p, and although we’ve seen a modest recovery since then it’s been a little lacklustre in nature. There is no question the outlook for retailers remains challenging, Sainsbury is having to absorb higher costs in terms of energy prices, while it has also given its own staff a 10% pay rise, but it still remains a very profitable business, despite concerns over its sales growth outlook and losing market share to the likes of Aldi and Lidl. In Q1 Sainsbury’s reported a 4.5% decline in year-on-year sales growth from 2021, however when compared to pre-pandemic the numbers showed a 5.4% gain. This was primarily driven by grocery sales, which is its core business, with broad based weakness in General Merchandise, in both Argos as well as Sainsbury supermarkets. Despite the challenges facing its Argos business and general merchandise in general Sainsbury kept its full year outlook unchanged with underlying profit before tax of between £630m and £690m, which in the current environment still looks a decent outcome, and in line with the profits seen last year. The big challenge facing Sainsbury given the recent Kantar numbers and grocery price inflation of 14% will be in sticking to that guidance, as pressure on costs continues.

Friday 4 November

US non-farm payrolls (October)

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 31 OCTOBER RESULTS Aflac (US) Q3 Goodyear (US) Q3 Loews (US) Q3 Stryker (US) Q3 TUESDAY 1 NOVEMBER RESULTS Airbnb (US) Q3 Amcor (US) Q1 BowLeven (UK) Full-year BP (UK) Q3 Electronic Arts (US) Q2 Eli Lilly (US) Q3 Fox (US) Q1 Gartner (US) Q3 Liberty Global (US) Q3 Mondelez (US) Q3 Pfizer (US) Q3 Uber (US) Q3 Western Union (US) Q3 WEDNESDAY 2 NOVEMBER RESULTS Aston Martin Lagonda Global (UK) Q3 eBay (US) Q3 Estee Lauder (US) Q1 Etsy (US) Q3 GSK (UK) Q3 iRobot (US) Q3 Next (UK) Q3 Paramount (US) Q3 QUALCOMM (US) Q4 Robinhood Markets (US) Q3 Roku (US) Q3 THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER RESULTS Amryt Pharma (UK) Q3 Autolus Therapeutics (US) Q3 BT Group (UK) Half-year Coinbase (US) Q3 ConocoPhillips (US) Q3 Dropbox (US) Q3 Expedia (US) Q3 Helios Towers (UK) Q3 Hyatt Hotels (US) Q3 J Sainsbury (UK) Half-year Kellogg (US) Q3 Papa John's (US) Q3 PayPal (US) Q3 Portillo's (US) Q3 Rolls-Royce (UK) Q3 RS Group (UK) Half-year Shake Shack (US) Q3 Trainline (UK) Half-year Virgin Galactic (US) Q3 Warner Bros Discovery (US) Q3 Wayfair (US) Q3 Yelp (US) Q3 FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER RESULTS Hershey (US) Q3

Company announcements are subject to change. All dates correct at the time of writing.



