Tesla interest boosts lithium stocks

The S&P/ASX 200 is gaining on Monday, up 0.6% with the Australian dollar sitting around US74.45c.

Lithium explorer Lake Resources is up 10.2% after announcing an offtake agreement with Ford. Lithium brine miner Allkem added 2%. Pilbara Minerals is up 1.3%. Core Lithium is up almost 4%. Core in March signed a binding agreement with electric vehicle giant Tesla to supply up to 110,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate to Tesla from the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin over a four-year period.

Elon Musk tweeted Tesla may get into the lithium mining and refining business directly and at scale because the cost of the metal, a key component in manufacturing batteries, have gotten so high.

“Price of lithium has gone to insane levels,” Musk tweeted.

Independence Group lifted its takeover bid for gold and nickel miner Western Areas by 15.2% from $3.36 cash per share to $3.87 cash per share. The Western Areas board has recommended shareholders accept the improved bid.

Inflation

A new report from the Economic Intelligence Unit notes food prices are particularly sensitive to the Russia-Ukraine war as both countries are significant commodity producers. Some Asian countries rely on commodities such as fertilizer from Russia, and a global shortage is already driving up prices of agriculture and grains, according to the research firm.

Given the region’s relatively high levels of dependence on energy and agricultural commodity imports – even if countries don’t source directly from Russia or Ukraine, the spike in prices will be concerning, warned the EIU.

World food prices hit an all-time high in March following Russia’s invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, a UN agency said on Friday.

World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March to reach their highest levels ever, as war in the Black Sea region spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils,” the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement.

The disruption in export flows from the war and international sanctions against Russia has spurred fears of a global hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa, where the knock-on effects are already playing out.

Russia and Ukraine account for a huge share of the globe’s exports in several major commodities, including wheat, vegetable oil and corn.

Ukrainian ports have been blocked by a Russian blockade and there is concern about this year’s harvest as the war rages on during the spring sowing season.

AUD/USD US74.45c

WTI currently US$97.49 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$103.32 a barrel

Spot gold US$1945.44 an ounce

Bitcoin US$42,058



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



