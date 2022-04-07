Short-term FX Technical Strategy (7 Apr 2022)

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.0935, bearish trend resumes

The EUR/USD has failed to stage the preferred minor corrective rebound as per highlighted in our previous report dated on 5 April and broke below 1.0935. Flip back to a bearish bias below 1.1000 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential drop towards 1.0850 and 1.0800/1.0770 next.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.1000 invalidates the bearish tone to revive the minor corrective bounce scenario towards the next intermediate resistance zone of 1.1040/1060.

GBP/USD – Maintain bearish bias below tightened 1.3110 key resistance

The GBP/USD has continued to inch downwards as expected. Tightened the key short-term pivotal resistance to 1.3110 from 1.3175 (highlighted previously in our report on 5 April) and maintain bearish bias towards the next support at 1.3030 with an extension to 1.3000.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.3110 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to test the 1.3175 minor range resistance in place since 30 March 2022.

USD/JPY – Uptrend remains intact, tightened key support to 122.30

The USD/JPY has managed to pierce higher as expected and surpassed the 123.30 potential upside trigger as per highlighted on our previous report on 4 April. Maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 122.30 for a further potential impulsive up move towards 124.70 and 125.30/80 major range resistance next.

However, a break down with an hourly close below 122.30 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest the critical 121.30 short-term support (swing low areas of 25/30/31 March 2022).

AUD/USD –Mixed elements, turn neutral for now

AUD/USD has staged a failure bullish breakout post RBA meeting; it pierced above the 0.7560 with a 4-hour close above it but reintegrated back below 0.7560 yesterday which suggests a lack of bullish conviction.

Mixed elements now in the short-term coupled with the hourly RSI oscillator now at an oversold level of 29% that led to a rebound in prior price actions when a similar oversold level was hit on 15 March 2022. Prefer to turn neutral between 0.7560 and 0.7470 for now.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



