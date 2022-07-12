Short-term FX Technical Strategy (12 Jul 2022)

EUR/USD – Approaching parity but potential short-term snap-backed rally looms

EUR/USD has staged the expected drop towards the 1.0060 support/target as highlighted in our prior report dated 8 July 2022.

Right now, the EUR/USD is just trading a whisker away from the key psychological 1.00 parity level; printed a current intraday low of 1.0005 at this time of the writing. Interestingly, short-term technical elements (fractals, graphical; dropped and now testing the lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 11 February 2022 high & oversold condition in hourly RSI) are advocating for a potential short-term snap-backed rally.

Flip to a bullish stance above 0.9950 key short-term pivotal support for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 1.0105 and a break above it may add further inertia towards 1.0160/1.0200 next. On the other hand, an hourly close below 0.9950 invalidates the snap-backed rally scenario for a continuation of the impulsive down move sequence towards the next supports at 0.9890 and 0.9800 next.

GBP/USD – 1.1850 support hit; elements are advocating for a potential bounce

GBP/USD has staged the expected drop and hit the 1.1850 support/target (printed a current intraday low of 1.1846) as highlighted in our prior report dated 8 July 2022.

Short-term elements are now positive to support a potential short-term bounce within a medium-term downtrend phase. Flip to bullish bias above 1.1800 key short-term pivotal support for a potential push up towards 1.1930 intermediate resistance and a break above it may see a further rally towards 1.2040 next.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.1800 invalidates the short-term bounce scenario for a continuation of the impulsive down move sequence towards the next support at 1.1680/1650.

USD/JPY – Potential melt-up continues; watch 136.35 tightened key support

USD/JPY has staged the expected run-up and hit the 137.20/50 resistance/target (printed an intraday high of 137.75 on 11 July) as highlighted in our prior report dated 8 July 2022.

Short-term key elements are still now showing any signs of clear bullish exhaustion signals. Maintain the bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 136.35 for a further potential up move towards the next resistances at 138.50 and 140.10.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 136.35 put a pause to the current bullish run for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 135.15 (6 July 2022 swing low area & the ascending trendline from 23 June 2022 low).

AUD/USD – Watch the 0.6670/6640 key support

AUD/USD has staged a bearish exit from the lower limit of 0.6760 neutrality zone as highlighted in our prior report dated 8 July 2022. Right now, it is coming close to a key short-term support zone of 0.6670/0.6640 (also the former 9 March 2020 swing high).

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates that recent short-term downside momentum has abated. Flip to a bullish bias above 0.6670/0.6640 key short-term pivotal support for a potential short-term corrective bounce towards the intermediate resistance of 0.6850/6890.

On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 0.6640 sees a continuation of the bearish impulsive down move sequence towards the next support at 0.6560.

Time-stamped: 12 July 2022 at 3.00 pm SG

Source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



