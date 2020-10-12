European and US shares traded higher again overnight, in seeming defiance of every other market. Crude oil tumbled and industrial metals fell, but these moves had no impact on the stock markets mania for growth companies. The US dollar, bonds and gold all rose, but the support for safe haven investments didn’t slow the tech heavy Nasdaq, which traded more than 4% higher.

In another unusual development, share market index volatility rose with the index. These moves highlight a contradiction. Investors buying into the higher growth and cash flow stocks are presumably comfortable with the risks, yet the cost of that risk rose. Apple shares leapt more than 6% ahead of the release of the iPhone 12.

Crude oil prices tumbled as recent supply concerns eased. Hurricane Delta has passed, Norwegian oil workers are back, and Libya resumed production. The falls put both West Texas and Brent below longer run averages, which may spur further trader selling. General pressure on commodity prices saw higher beta currencies fall and the US dollar edge higher.

Asia Pacific shares are set to rise ahead of the expected mid-session release of China trade data for September. In constant currency terms exports are forecast to grow 10.0% (previous 9.5%) and imports to rise by 0.4% (previous -2.1%), largely due to a strengthening yuan.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.