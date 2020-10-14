Investors moved towards safer havens in overnight trading as US earnings disappointed and Britain heads towards a no-deal Brexit. The Japanese yen, bonds and gold all moved higher. Iron ore and steel fell, although energy markets once again went their own way. US shares came under pressure as entertainment giant Disney tumbled.

Mixed results from financial stocks weighed. Wells Fargo and Bank of America missed estimates, although Goldman Sachs earnings were better than expected. The sector dropped more than 1%. The disconnection between the economy and the share market was laid bare by another shocker from United Airlines, and criticism of Disney’s recent staff lay-offs.

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia this morning told a business audience that the board was considering the implications of any monetary policy changes. He re-iterated the bank’s concern about the traction of any moves that could take Australian interest rates below zero.

Futures indicate a cautious start to trading ahead of significant data releases. Australian jobs are forecast to fall 40,000 in September, lifting the unemployment rate to 7.0%. Chinese consumer prices are expected to increase by 1.9% for the same period, although analysts are looking for a 1.8% drop in producer prices.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.