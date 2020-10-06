Overnight market action displayed a clear risk-off tilt after President Trump called off interparty negotiation of a new fiscal stimulus bill. The President promised a new package after the November 3 election. Shares and base metals sank as the reflation trade soured. Bonds rallied, although gold edged lower as the US dollar reversed recent weakness.

Consumer stocks were hit hardest, falling around 2% on average. High flying IT stocks also tumbled, dragging on the Nasdaq indices. Utilities were the only S&P 500 sector to finish in the green, lifted by the late rally in the bond markets as investors speculated the US Federal Reserve will need to cover the stimulus gap in the short term.

Energy markets once again went their own way. A strengthening hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico raised supply fears. However the buying may have been precautionary ahead of tonight’s inventory data, with memories of recent surprise draws fresh in traders’ minds.

Asia Pacific markets are looking at negative starts to share trading and lower volumes while mainland China markets remain on holiday. Australia may prove an exception, after the Federal government delivered a stimulatory budget overnight. Income tax cuts and business concessions could drive overall support for shares. However large banks and mining companies largely missed out on the targeted growth measures, and underperformance by these groups may limit any gains.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.