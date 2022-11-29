X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 30/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:INTL - Intel Corporation (BULLISH - long term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • CHIPS act – roughly $280B boost for new funding in domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in USA.
  • Direct competition with TSMC in Taiwan.
  • Ongoing China/US tensions, it will be difficult for China to invade Taiwan as they will need their support against USA.
  • Could we see a paradigm shift back to the US with more investments coming from local companies?
  • Dividend yields approximately 5% p/a.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Falling dollar boosts US Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Market update

US jobs report could be a non-event by Friday

Fed chair Jay Powell's address at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday could, if hawkish enough, let the steam out of Friday’s jobs update.

29 Nov 2022
News

HSBC helps lift FTSE 100 to three-month high
Market update

Hot PCE report could quash hopes for end-of-year rally
News

Germany inflation in focus, as ECB sounds more hawkish
