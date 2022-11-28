G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

There is strong bearish momentum to sell off the significantly overbought lithium stocks as per momentum indicators.

​S&P Global says lithium prices are lacking momentum for further increases.

Chinese lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen 2.5 - 3% over last 2-3 weeks. Falling even further this week.

Pilbara Minerals and Allkem sold off on rather heavy volumes last Friday from drop in lithium prices.

China protests adding more fuel to the fire, so no positivity arose out of that.

Article of the Day: Futu and Baidu share prices rise after posting robust revenues



Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key



EXPECTATIONS: Energy MIXED (mixed oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.



