Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 23/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

23 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:ELD- Elders Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • Shaw & Partners stated that the "share price overreaction ignores the solid business the Managing Director has built".
  • Elders delivered 39% underlying earnings growth to $232.1m, at the top-end guidance, that's a remarkable result.
  • The positive earnings result was significantly overshadowed by the near-term uncertainty created by recent extreme weather conditions but more importantly, the Managing Director Mark Allison's intentions to retire within the next 12 months after almost a decade of leadership at Elders.
  • High demand for agricultural commodities is expected to create favourable trading conditions in 1H FY23, which adds investor optimism at undervalued prices.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Fund managers turn bullish on China stocks  

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


