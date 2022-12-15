X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

16 Dec 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:CXO - Core Lithium Ltd - (NEUTRAL BIAS - long term & BEARISH BIAS - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Goldman Sachs initiates a Sell rating on Core Lithium
  • The investment bank expects lithium prices to begin falling in the second half of 2023.
  • Chinese EV subsidies have pulled forward battery demand by at least 12-24 months, according to Goldman. The team believes the battery maker overcapacity, on the back of accelerated capacity build-out amid a decelerating growth of new energy vehicles sales will eventually weigh on lithium prices," the analysts said.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


