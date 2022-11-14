G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff -

Tina Teng -

CMC Markets ANZ -

CMC Markets Singapore -

CMC Markets Canada -

Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:ELD - Elders Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Elders announced at 39% jump in annual underlying earnings to $232.1m.

Longstanding CEO announces his exit.

Due to extreme rainfall events across the eastern states it’s unclear whether full harvest potential for both summer and winter crops can be reached.

Full-year FY22 highlights also included: Net profit up 9% to $162.9m, Dividends up 33.3% year-on-year, Real Estate Services gross margin was $61.6m, up 21% on FY21, Net debt stood at $284.9m, up $68m on the prior year.

Longstanding CEO Mark Allison to step down on or before Nov 23, completing 10yrs of leadership.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

No key events yesterday



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Medical cannabis fuels growth in Canopy, Cronos and Curaleaf



Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing



APAC Daily Report







Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher precious metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



