Content Summary
- ASX Key Events
- Trading Idea of the Day
- APAC Daily Report
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events
Trading Idea of the Day
SEK - Seek Ltd
- POTENTIAL SELL
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Chart Analysis Week Ahead
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP
(Click image to enlarge)
Global Markets Headlines
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh as mourners line streets (CNBC)
Fed’s Waller sees ‘significant’ rate hike this month, backs data-dependent approach (CNBC)
-
Inflation Showed Signs of Easing in Several Industries in August (WSJ)
EU ministers meet to discuss Europe’s looming energy crisis (CNBC)
BYD shares boosted by plans to build first EV plant in Thailand (OPTO)
Economic Calendars
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.