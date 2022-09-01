Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!





Content Summary

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report



Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)



Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter & for up-to-date market news.



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)

Potential BUY

Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



