Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Content Summary
- APAC Daily Report
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- ASX Economic Calendar
- Trading Idea of the Day
- Economic Calendars
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Global Markets Headlines
- Sterling suffered its worst month since Brexit, and analysts expect it to ‘plumb new depths’ (CNBC)
- Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank (CNBC)
- Chinese EV stocks tank after Li Auto and Xpeng report plunge in August deliveries; Nio ekes out growth (CNBC)
- Europe’s evaporating rivers wreak havoc for food and energy production ahead of winter (CNBC)
- Chip shortage drags on TSMC, Intel and Nvidia share prices (OPTO)
- How JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are leading the banking blockchain boom (OPTO)
- Global miners are confident China’s stimulus will help prop up steel and iron ore demand (CNBC)
- Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed (CNBC)
Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter & for up-to-date market news.
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.