Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 01/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

01 Sep 2022, 06:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(ORG – Origin Energy Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Energy prices are expected to soar as a result of supply issues globally due to the Russia/Ukraine war. Demand will naturally increase but supply will decrease which will lead to energy prices skyrocketing (which has already begun, especially in Europe)  with natural gas and electricity prices

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


