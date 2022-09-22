X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 23/09/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

23 Sep 2022, 06:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 
 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:WOW - Woolworths Group - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Woolies falls under the Consumer Staples sector which is generally a defensive stock and therefore resistant to economic cycles including any upcoming recessions
  • Woolies can maintain their profit margins and pass on their costs to customers which provides protection for their bottom line.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates goes short on Euro Stoxx 50 stocks
Podcast of the Day: Investment manager Michael Gayed warns of a sovereign debt crisis 

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy mixed (higher oil / lower nat gas) & Materials mixed but likely lower.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Central banks’ rate hikes lead the way to recession, Asian markets set to slip

The US major averages fell for the third straight trading day as central banks’ rate hikes continued to weigh on sentiment

22 Sep 2022
Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 23/09/22
Bank of England hikes again, while the yen surges after the Bank of Japan sells US dollars
Tora, Tora, Tora from the Bank of Japan
