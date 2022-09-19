G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff -

CMC Markets -

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:F - Ford Motor Group - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Bank of America forecasts that Ford will outpace Tesla in sales by 2025, with its plans to have 7 new EV models by 2026, providing consumers with purchasing power, flexibility and utility amongst other EV producers.

Given Ford's dominance in the motor vehicle space and real estate for showrooms, we could see their EVs dominating the scene in all showrooms at a faster pace which will secure market share for new consumers entering the market.

(Click image to enlarge)



ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy FLAT (flat crude) & Materials MIXED.



(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)



Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



