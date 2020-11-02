Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
Updates

Markets retrace, RBA to cut

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

03 Nov 2020, 07:25

Overnight action saw many markets rebound as traders and investors took risk off the table. Major currencies found support, gold moved higher and oil and copper rebounded from recent weakness. The US election continues to weigh on market sentiment, as consensus moves towards a market rattling close and disputed result.

The Australian dollar moved slightly higher, after recent selling in anticipation of an interest rate cut today. The Reserve Bank of Australia has flagged a reduction in cash rates from 0.25% to 0.10% and the introduction of a quantitative easing program. The recent fall in the Aussie toward 70 US cents could mean the central bank support is already priced by forex traders. In contrast, Australian shares are considerably weaker, and may react positively to any confirmation at this afternoon’s decision.

International stocks diverged. European stocks bounced, and in the US high flying tech stocks came under pressure while blue chips found support. Futures markets point to gains for regional markets after a weaker trading yesterday.

US election results will start to emerge during the Asia Pacific trading session tomorrow. The presidential election could come down eleven or twelve “swing” states where both candidates have focussed recent campaigning. Polls close in these states from around mid-session, meaning investors may take the opportunity to trim risk today ahead of potential volatility tomorrow.


Latest from CMC

News

Stocks rebound, Nio accelerates

European stocks are set to finish firmly higher.

03 Nov 2020
News

European stocks rebound, despite new lockdown concerns
News

European indices poised for mixed start, manufacturing in focus
Updates

Markets brace for busy week

Related articles

News

Stocks rebound, Nio accelerates

European stocks are set to finish firmly higher.

03 Nov 2020
News

European stocks rebound, despite new lockdown concerns

Markets in Asia have seen a largely positive session, despite the prospect of further restrictions across the whole of Europe in the lead-up to Christmas.

02 Nov 2020
News

European indices poised for mixed start, manufacturing in focus

Stocks finished in the red on Friday as health fears and lockdown worries encouraged traders to exit the market.

02 Nov 2020