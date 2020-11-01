Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
Updates

Markets brace for busy week

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

02 Nov 2020, 07:30

Investors and traders are strapping in for what may prove to be the biggest week of the year. Rising Covid-19 infection rates meet a packed calendar of events and data. The action this week may determine the performance of markets for the year.

The US election is drawing attention to the likelihood of further containment of an already weakened US economy. Analysts are drawing a line from the situation in Europe, where the UK and Italy joined a growing list of countries moving back into lockdown.

The worst case scenario for markets is a long period of electoral uncertainty, either through a close contest or a disputed result. The record level of postal and pre-voting exacerbates these risks. The most immediate concern for markets is that political paralysis will delay or diminish a fiscal response to the deteriorating coronavirus situation.

However there is much more for investors to mull. Today and tonight brings the release of PMIs from Japan, China, the Eurozone, Germany, the UK, Canada and the US. These forward looking indicators could provide crucial, up to the minute indications of the health or otherwise of economic activity. The data continues throughout the week, and inflation and retail activity indicators are in focus ahead of the US non-farm payroll and China trade numbers on Friday night.

As if this wasn’t enough, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve deliver interest rate decisions this week. The RBA has flagged a rate cut and potential quantitative easing at its meeting tomorrow, which may see local shares outperform global markets. Nether the Fed or the BoE are expected to move, but their read on the economic outlook has potential to shift market thinking.

Given the week ahead, traders anticipate a muted, lower volume start to the trading week.


Latest from CMC

News

Lockdown fears persist, Twitter gets thumped

It has been a brutal week for equities and it looks as if the major European indices will finish in the red today.

31 Oct 2020
Market Outlook

The week ahead: US election; Uber, Sainsbury, M&S results
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

European stocks on course for their worst week since March, NatWest tops the FTSE

Related articles

News

Lockdown fears persist, Twitter gets thumped

It has been a brutal week for equities and it looks as if the major European indices will finish in the red today.

31 Oct 2020
News

European stocks on course for their worst week since March, NatWest tops the FTSE

US markets finished on a much more positive note yesterday on optimism that last night's waterfall of tech earnings after the bell would help continue a stabilisation in sentiment,

30 Oct 2020
News

Europe set for bearish move, eurozone GDP on radar

The European Central Bank (ECB) update was the highlight of yesterday’s session.

30 Oct 2020