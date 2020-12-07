Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Create account
News

Havens in favour as infections rise

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

08 Dec 2020, 06:50

Gold and bonds lifted overnight as rising US Covid-19 infections put a brake on the growth rally. The slide in sentiment defied stronger China trade and German industrial production data. Sentiment may deteriorate further over the Asia Pacific session if Beijing responds to the fresh US sanctioning of National Peoples’ Congress officials over developments in Hong Kong.

Stocks slid in Europe and the US. The exception were the UK and US tech stocks. The relative strength in UK stocks suggests investors are still comfortable with a “no-deal” Brexit, after news emerged of sticking points in the negotiations. In the US buyers appeared to revert to their favourite tech stocks, lifting the Nasdaq into the green despite a negative night for the Dow and SPX indices.

A modest gain in the US dollar seemed to weigh on commodities and related currencies. Crude oil prices slid, with demand fears magnifying any currency effects. Copper and aluminium slid in both London and Chicago, although iron ore prices continued their stellar run higher.

Surprising strength in gold may sound a warning to other markets. The spot price traded through an almost $50 per ounce range, lifting above $1,850 in a clear shorter term uptrend. This could signal a shift in market thinking from vaccine optimism to concern about a potential overwhelming of US health services as infections and deaths set new daily records.


Latest from CMC

News

UK-EU no-deal fears hurt sterling, gold jumps

The worries that the UK and the EU will not agree to a trade deal has soured sentiment in the markets.

08 Dec 2020
News

Fishing for a trade deal
News

Positive start to a crucial week
News

FTSE hits 9-month high, US jobs data disappoints

Related articles

News

UK-EU no-deal fears hurt sterling, gold jumps

The worries that the UK and the EU will not agree to a trade deal has soured sentiment in the markets.

08 Dec 2020
News

Fishing for a trade deal

Markets in Europe underwent a fairly mixed week, and the FTSE 100 moved to its best levels since March

07 Dec 2020
News

Positive start to a crucial week

Asia Pacific markets are looking at a positive start to what may turn out to be a crucial week. Vaccine optimism is lifting all the growth boats at the moment, just at US medical services in some areas are reaching their capacity to treat the record number of Covid-19 infections. While traders and investors have so far “looked through” growing infection rates around the world, it is more difficult to predict how markets will react if medical facilities start turning patients away.

07 Dec 2020