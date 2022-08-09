FX Technical: AUD/CAD has evolved into a short-term uptrend

Short-term technical analysis (1 to 3 weeks)

Time-stamped: 8 Aug 2022 at 5:00pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

Key Levels (1-3 weeks – AUD/CAD)

Intermediate support: 0.8940

Pivot (key support): 0.8855

Resistances: 0.9025, 0.9125/9170 & 0.9300/9330

Next support: 0.8745

Directional Bias (1-3 weeks – AUD/CAD)

The price actions of the AUD/CAD cross pair have staged a bullish breakout from its former medium-term descending trendline that has capped prior up moves since the 5 April 2022 high of 0.95160.

Bullish bias above the 0.8855 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential push-up to retest the recent 2 August 2022 swing high area of 0.9025. A break above it reinforces a medium-term (multi-week) bullish impulsive sequence towards the next resistance at 0.9215/9170 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break with a 4-hour close below 0.8855 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest the major support of 0.8745.

Key elements (AUD/CAD)

The price actions of AUD/CAD have started to oscillate within a short-term ascending channel since the 13 July 2022 low of 0.8735.

The upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel will act as resistance at 0.9125/9170 in the coming weeks, which also confluences with the range top from 27 May/3 June/17 June 2022 and a cluster of Fibonacci retracement/expansion levels.

Short-term upside momentum has turned positive as indicated by the 4-hour RSI oscillator, which has managed to stage a bounce right above its corresponding critical ascending support today, 8 August. It has not reached an extreme overbought level.



