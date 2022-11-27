Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:EVN - Evolution Mining Ltd

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view

The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023

Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.

"Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



