Technical analysis

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022

Gold - Evolution Mining

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

27 Nov 2022, 12:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:EVN - Evolution Mining Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view
  • The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023
  • Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.
  • "Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 28/11/22
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results
