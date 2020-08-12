A night of encouraging data saw sentiment swing back a pro-growth stance. Although UK GDP fell more than 20% for the quarter, an 8.7% bounce back in June eased concerns. Stronger than expected US inflation and a draw on US crude oil inventories over the week sparked buying in industrial commodities and shares.

Havens came under pressure. The US dollar and Japanese yen traded lower, and commodity currencies found support. Longer bond yields moved higher again as interest rate curves steepened, and gold languished just below the 2011 high. Silver proved the exception by gyrating through a 7%+ range before closing higher.

Crude oil markets jumped after Department of Energy data showed a 4.5 million reduction in stockpiles over the week. Reserves of petroleum (-700 k) and distillate (-2.3 mio) also fell, painting a stronger demand picture. Copper followed crude oil’s lead.

European stocks surged for a second night, and US indices finished firmly in the green, led by a 2.1% rise in the Nasdaq 100 index. Cisco systems reported earnings and revenue above forecasts, but was trounced in aftermarket trading after reducing forward guidance. Australian companies reporting today include Woodside, Telstra, AMP, Breville Group, Treasury Wine Estates, QBE, AGL and Evolution Mining.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.