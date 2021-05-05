Cross assets movement do not justify “peak growth” yet

We have witnessed a carnage in US big tech stocks overnight; Apple (-3.54%), Amazon (-2.2%), Microsoft (1.62%), Alphabet/Google (-1.55%), Facebook (-1.31%) and other technology/growth related stocks such as Tesla (-1.65%) as well as semiconductors (-1.69% on the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF) that led the Nasdaq 100 to record its worst daily loss of -1.85% to 13,544 in the past six weeks since 18 March.

Cyclicals and value related stocks provided support to prevent the US stock market from being “torpedoed” into the deep red sea that helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to squeeze out a small gain of +0.06% to 34,133 and trimmed the early -1.5% loss inflicted on the S&P 500 to -0.67% at 4,164. The small-cap Russell 2000 declined by -1.28% to 2,248. Outperformers were Materials +1.04%, Financials +0.7% and Industrials +0.41% based the performance seen in the 11 S&P sectors.

Overall, there was no clear catalyst that triggered the sell-off in technology and growth related stocks; the Nasdaq 100 gapped down by -0.86% at yesterday’s open and traded with a loss of -1.76% after the first hour of the US session before US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s pre-recorded comment made during The Atlantic’s Future Economy Summit that interest rates may need to rise over time to keep the US economy from overheating and on the contrary, the US 10-year Treasury yield dropped by -2 basis points to 1.59%.

How about the “peak growth” coupled with the risk of another spike in global COVID 19 infection cases caused by the muted strain from India? There was not clear justification for such narratives too as other growth proxies such as oil prices have remained stable; the WTI Crude futures even recorded a gain of +1.9% to $65.70 per barrel at the close of yesterday’s US session, its best single day return in the past three weeks since 14 April. In conjunction, Copper futures was almost unchanged at -0.15%.

Hence, yesterday’s movement seen in the technology/growth space is likely to be profit-taking related rather than the start of a major risk off contagion. with ex post big techs’ Q1 earnings that led the Nasdaq 100 to a monthly gain of +5.9% for April that has beaten the other major US stock indices and recorded its best monthly return in the past five months since November 2020.

From a technical analysis perspective, there is also a bright spot as yesterday’s earlier sell-off in the Nasdaq 100 that printed an intraday low of 13,396 has managed to stall right above an upward sloping 50-day moving average that is acting as a support at 13,335.



