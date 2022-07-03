Chart of the week – Revival of positive momentum for Dow Jones Industrial Average

C hart of the week – Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30)

Revival of positive momentum for Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30)

Short-term technical analysis (1 to 3 weeks)

Last week’s decline of -4.6% seen in the US 30 Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) from its 28 June minor swing high to 30 June low has managed to stall at a minor ascending trendline support from 17 June 2022 low. Thereafter, its price action has managed to stage a rebound of +2.15% and recorded a positive daily close on last Friday, 1 July 2022 that snapped the prior three days of “lower lows”.

Watch the 30,330 key medium-term pivotal support and a break above 31,880 may see a further potential up move towards the next resistances at 32,580 and 33,300 in the first step within a corrective rebound structure that may last for 1 to 3 months.

On the other hand, a break with a 4-hour close below 30,330 invalidates the recovery scenario for a continuation of the drop to retest the major support of 29,650/530.

Positive elements; the 4-hour RSI oscillator has managed to inch higher above the 50% level which indicates a revival of short-term bullish momentum, the -4.6% decline seen on the price actions of US 30 Index from its 28 June minor swing high has managed to pause at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of prior short-term up move from 17 June 2022 low to 28 June 2022 high which increases the odds of the emergence of another short-term up move sequence based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



