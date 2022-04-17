X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

WTI crude oil

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

17 Apr 2022, 05:10

Chart of the week – WTI Crude

Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

Short to medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 17 Apr 2022 at 12:00pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • The recent 6-week of corrective decline/consolidation seen in WTI Crude (cash) that recorded a decline of -29% from its 7 March 2022 high of 131.83 is likely to have formed a medium-term swing low on 11 April 2022 that may kickstart another leg of potential impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase that remains intact since its 2 December 2021 low of 62.90.
  • Several technical elements are supporting the aforementioned recovery scenario; short-term momentum reading has turned positive as depicted by the movement of the 4-hour RSI oscillator as it has staged a bullish breakout from its former corresponding descending resistance on 13 April 2022 after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal.
  • Secondly, price actions have just formed a weekly bullish reversal “Morning Star” candlestick pattern that indicates a potential major (seen on a weekly chart rather than shorter time horizons) inflection point for a change in sentiment from bearish to bullish.
  • If the 93.50 key medium-term pivotal support holds, WTI Crude (cash) is likely to see a further potential up move towards the 115.40/118.20 resistance zone in the first step (24 March 2022 swing high area & a cluster of Fibonacci extension/retracement levels).
  • On the flipside, a break with a 4-hour close below 93.50 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 85.35/82.70 (the former swing high areas of 25 October 2021/1 November 2021/10 November 2021).


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (14 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (14 Apr 2022)

14 Apr 2022
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Top Movers

RRG's market snapshot: 14 April 2022
News

Dovish ECB sends euro towards two-year low
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (14 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (14 Apr 2022)

14 Apr 2022
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 18 April 2022.

14 Apr 2022
Analysis

As UK CPI hits 7% could the Bank of England hike 50bps in May?

UK inflation surged again in March to 7%, well above expectations of 6.7% and increasing the prospect that the Bank of England may well have to go harder on rates when they meet in May.

13 Apr 2022
FX Analysis

What does a 50 basis-point rate hike mean for the New Zealand dollar?

The New Zealand Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis-points to 1.50% to curb surging domestic inflation.

13 Apr 2022