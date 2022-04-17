Chart of the week – Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

Chart of the week – WTI Crude
Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude
Short to medium-term technical analysisTime stamped: 17 Apr 2022 at 12:00pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)
Source: CMC Markets
- The recent 6-week of corrective decline/consolidation seen in WTI Crude (cash) that recorded a decline of -29% from its 7 March 2022 high of 131.83 is likely to have formed a medium-term swing low on 11 April 2022 that may kickstart another leg of potential impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase that remains intact since its 2 December 2021 low of 62.90.
- Several technical elements are supporting the aforementioned recovery scenario; short-term momentum reading has turned positive as depicted by the movement of the 4-hour RSI oscillator as it has staged a bullish breakout from its former corresponding descending resistance on 13 April 2022 after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal.
- Secondly, price actions have just formed a weekly bullish reversal “Morning Star” candlestick pattern that indicates a potential major (seen on a weekly chart rather than shorter time horizons) inflection point for a change in sentiment from bearish to bullish.
- If the 93.50 key medium-term pivotal support holds, WTI Crude (cash) is likely to see a further potential up move towards the 115.40/118.20 resistance zone in the first step (24 March 2022 swing high area & a cluster of Fibonacci extension/retracement levels).
- On the flipside, a break with a 4-hour close below 93.50 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 85.35/82.70 (the former swing high areas of 25 October 2021/1 November 2021/10 November 2021).
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.