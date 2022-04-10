Chart of the week – Potential bullish breakout for EUR/JPY

C hart of the week – EUR/JPY

Potential bullish breakout for EUR/JPY

Short-term technical analysis

The ECB will deliver its latest monetary policy decision on this Thursday, 14 April but no changes are expected as officials wait for further developments in Ukraine-Russia conflict and the outcome of the French presidential election results despite the current record high level of inflation in the Eurozone area.

Since its 28 March 2022 swing high of 137.50, the EUR/JPY has started to consolidate into a potential minor “bullish flag” range configuration in the last two weeks which implies that the potential next move of the EUR/JPY is likely a continuation of its medium-term impulsive up sequence in place since 7 March 2022 low of 124.40 if price actions manage to stage a breakout above the 135.60 upper boundary of the “bullish flag”.

The 4-hour RSI oscillator has managed to remain above a key corresponding support level at 39%.

Watch the 132.90 key medium-term pivotal support and a break above 135.60 is likely to see another potential upleg to retest 137.50 before the next resistance at 139.50 (the major swing high area of June 2015 & a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels).

(the major swing high area of June 2015 & a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels). On the other hand, a 4-hour close below 132.90 invalidates the bullish scenario for a multi-week corrective decline towards the next support at 129.40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 7 March 2022 low to 28 March 2022 high).



