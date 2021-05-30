Choose country & language

Market Outlook

Chart of the week – AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

30 May 2021, 14:00

Chart of the week – AUD/USD

AUD/USD potential minor bearish breakdown looms

Short-term technical analysis

click to enlarge chart

Time stamped: 30 May 2021 at 1:30 pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets

  • The recent short-term price action of the AUD/USD for the past five weeks since 22 April has started to evolve into an impending minor bearish reversal “Head & Shoulders” configuration which increases the odds of a minor bearish breakdown at this juncture.
  • If the 0.7800 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside and a break below 0.7690 (the neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders”) is likely to trigger a short-term down move to target the next intermediate support zone of 0.7530/7485 (1 April swing low, the 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the down move from 25 February 2021 high to 1 April 2021 low projected from 10 May 2021 high & the 200-day moving average).
  • On the flipside, a 4-hour close above 0.7800 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the long-term secular descending trendline in place since July 2011 high and the 10 May minor swing high which is defined by the resistance zone at 0.7890/7940.

 


