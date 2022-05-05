Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news. ApeCoin surged 10% after Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile photo to an image featuring a collection of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Moreover, the French stock market’s regulator, AMF, approved Binance as a registered operator to provide its crypto exchange services in France, which is the first EU country to allow this form of digital asset trading. Bitcoin jumped more than 4%, and Ethereum rose 5% during the same timeframe.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is on the course for a potential near-term bottom reversal, heading toward the January high.

Bitcoin – Daily (A potential further rebounding at the ascending trendline)

Bitcoin rebounded at the bottom band of the ascending channel, the upside momentum is most likely to continue with a bullish breakout on the 20-day moving average, pricing at 39,800, and heading to the next potential long target at the 50-day moving average at 41,560.

Key technical elements:

A bullish crossover from the oversold territory in Stochastic, suggests the downtrend may have bottomed out.

A potential golden cross forms ahead in MACD, suggesting the bullish momentum is mounting.

Key price levels:

Supports: 37,500 (the near-term support at yesterday’s low), 32,945 (pivot support to divide uptrend and downtrend)

Resistances: 41,560 (the key intraday resistance, also the Fibonacci retracement of 23.60% connecting from the high on the 10 November 2021 to the low on the 24 January 2022), 46, 645 (Fib. 38.20%), 50, 886 (Fib. 50.00%, also the upper band of the ascending channel)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



