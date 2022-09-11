Chart Analysis - Week Ahead

Check out the trading idea of the week below!









Trading Idea of the Week

(SEK - Seek Ltd)

Potential BUY

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Delivered better than expected revenue and earnings growth in FY 22, despite its retreat in share price

Expecting to see a benefit in an exceptionally tight employment market.

As flow-on effects from rate rises start to kick in (3-month delay usually), we will see the unemployment rate start to uptick, loosening the labour market.

If and when the unemployment rate reaches 4%, we can expect job ads and Seek to perform strongly as Aussies seek to fill that employment gap

Price Target (1yr) - $29 - 11 buys, 2 holds, 3 sells (potential 50% growth)



