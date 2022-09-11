X

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead

technical analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Sep 2022, 17:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!
 




Trading Idea of the Week

(SEK - Seek Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Delivered better than expected revenue and earnings growth in FY 22, despite its retreat in share price
  • Expecting to see a benefit in an exceptionally tight employment market.
  • As flow-on effects from rate rises start to kick in (3-month delay usually), we will see the unemployment rate start to uptick, loosening the labour market.
  • If and when the unemployment rate reaches 4%, we can expect job ads and Seek to perform strongly as Aussies seek to fill that employment gap
  • Price Target (1yr) - $29 - 11 buys, 2 holds, 3 sells (potential 50% growth)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: US inflation may set to cool further

US CPI, PPI & retail sales, China retail sales& industrial output, Australian employment, NZ GDP

11 Sep 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation; Ocado results
Market update

Germany’s Dax enters leading quadrant | Relative Rotation Graphs
