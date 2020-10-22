Yields are rising and interest rate curves are steepening around the globe as bond markets continue to sell off. Traders are concerned that the return of rising Covid-19 infection rates will require extensive further support from central banks and governments, and that this support will be funded through a tsunami of bond issuance.

The likely oversupply of the highest investment grade bonds has implications for all asset classes. Normally a sign of confidence, the US dollar is weakening for precisely the opposite reason. With the highest level of infections and the world’s largest economy, the expansion in US issuance could lead the world, and the subsequent increase in money supply from current all-time highs is weighing on the world’s reserve currency.

Despite the increasing competition for investment funds, European shares were largely flat and US stocks finished in the green after a late rally. Banks led the gains as investors postulated a profitable expansion of balance sheets. This morning, Nasdaq futures gave up gains after Intel shocked investors with a third quarter decline in sales and profits, plummeting more than 10% in after market trading.

Asia Pacific trading is off to a cautious start. New Zealand inflation numbers came in below estimates, recording a 1.4% increase year on year. Australian PMIs were mixed, with disappointment in manufacturing offset by stronger service activity. Tonight brings PMI reads in the UK, France and Germany.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information. CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.