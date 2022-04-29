Australian shares are edging higher on Friday, following other global markets after a release of strong US tech earnings which relaxed concerns around an economic slowdown. Crude oil also surged around 3% after global concerns of tightening oil supply.



The ASX 200 is currently up 0.75% at mid-session on the back of the Australian technology sub index increasing by almost 2%. Online bookmarker Pointsbet topped the exchange on a strong Q3 outlook, rising as much as 14.5% to $3.11, which would be the best trading day since March 3 if the gain holds.



With the release of further corporate earnings over the coming 2 weeks, from the likes of Macquarie Group (FY), NAB (HY), Westpac (HY) & ANZ (HY), all eyes will be on the stock price as investors will be hoping for strong numbers from Australia's largest sector on the ASX.



Elon Musk has sold around US$4billion worth of Tesla shares in order to finance the purchase of Twitter (per filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission). This resulted in a drop of 12% on Tuesday but edged higher on Wednesday. Musk further commented on Twitter that "no further Tesla sales are planned after today", which could indicate a halt on further significant price drops.



Today's technical analysis (TSLA)





Source: TradingViewBitcoin - US$39,410AUDUSD - 0.7115Spot Gold - US$1,901Brent Crude Oil - 108.45WTI Crude Oil - 105.86



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



