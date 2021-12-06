X

News

ASX closed 4 points up, Afterpay, Zip Co fall

coins and bank notes

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

06 Dec 2021, 04:10

The S&P/ASX 200 closed up just 3.90 points to 7,245.10.

Zip Co and Afterpay fell and Nearmap lost 7.4%.

Technology stocks led the downturn, and offset gains in other sectors.

Afterpay was down 3.6% at the close on a delay to its vote on a $39bn merger with US group Square.

Zip Co was the worst performer on Monday declining 9.5%. Nearmap lost 7.4%.

Gainers included Metcash, up 7.3%, Silver Lake Resources up 5.2% and Gold Road Resources up 3.9%.

Bitcoin is trading just above $US49,000.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered steep declines – losing up to $500bn in value over a single day – as jitters over the impact of Covid-19’s Omicron variant rattled investors and sent them looking for safer ground.

The downward spiral for bitcoin began on Saturday morning before gathering momentum after late-afternoon selling.

Between Friday evening and late Saturday afternoon Saturday, bitcoin fell from $US56,740 to $US44,800.

The Australian dollar is trading at US70c against the US dollar.


FX Analysis

Chart of the week – AUD/CAD further potential downside after minor bounce

Chart of the week – AUD/CAD further potential downside after minor bounce

05 Dec 2021
Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 December 2021
Analysis

Didi plunge brings delisting questions from investors
News

Stocks slide on mixed US payrolls report
News

It's been a rollercoaster week for markets in Europe, with the DAX and FTSE 100 both hitting a three-month low.

03 Dec 2021
The Week Ahead: US CPI; Rolls-Royce results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 6 December, and view our key company earnings schedule.

03 Dec 2021
Munger wishes cryptocurrencies had never been invented

Billionaire investor and vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger says the market is now “crazier than the dot-com era’.

03 Dec 2021