The S&P/ASX 200 tested its record high, reaching 7624.80 in the early session on Wednesday, heading for the August 13, 2021, peak at 7628.90. The Australian dollar has strengthened against the US dollar, trading above US74c again.

Ramsay Health Care shares rallied more than 25% after it confirmed in a statement to the ASX that KKR is in talks to acquire Australia’s biggest private hospital operator. KKR made an indicative and non-binding offer of $88 a share to acquire Ramsay Health Care.

Rio Tinto said its Australian iron ore exports slumped 8% below the same period of last year to 71.5 million tonnes. Shares were slightly lower.

US futures are lower around lunchtime in Sydney and markets across Asia are mixed.

US earnings are in focus this week, Netflix shares dumping 25% after the streaming company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter. It's the first time the company has reported a subscriber loss in more than a decade.

Tesla is due to report its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. There has been a lot happening around the electric car maker lately, and CEO Elon Musk is staying in the spotlight with his tweets on Twitter. Tesla has reportedly delivered 310,000 in the first three months, a 68% jump YoY, suggesting the industrial pioneer may amaze markets with another record result. However, risks remain with ongoing disruptions to the supply chain, rising energy costs, and production suspension due to China’s lockdown.

AUD/USD US74.02c

WTI currently US$103.44 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$108.85 a barrel

Spot gold US$1944.43 an ounce

Bitcoin US$41,331



