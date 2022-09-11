APAC Week Ahead: US inflation may set to cool further

A hint for you to start the week: The last few days’ market rally was led by a drop in the US dollar with an expectation that the US inflation may cool down further. This is indicated by the bond markets’ pricing where both the US 2-year and 5-year Treasury breakeven rates fall towards the Fed’s 2% target, suggesting that the Fed’s approach of “front-loading rates” may have successfully reined in inflation by softening demands. However, the Fed will double the balance sheet reduction amount from $47.5 billion to $95 billion this week, or a so-called “quantitative tightening” program, which may continue to keep markets under pressure with tightened liquidity.