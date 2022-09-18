APAC Week Ahead: The decision times

A hint for you to start the week: The disappointing US CPI sent broad equity markets to close in red of sea last week, with growth stocks being hammered down the hardest amid sticky inflation and central banks’ determination of aggressive rate hikes. A 75-bps rate hike by the Fed is almost fully priced in, while a full percentage might be also on cards. But will there be a “sell the rumour, buy the news” opportunity for this week?

The disappointing US CPI sent broad equity markets to close in red of sea last week, with growth stocks being hammered down the hardest amid sticky inflation and central banks’ determination of aggressive rate hikes. A 75-bps rate hike by the Fed is almost fully priced in, while a full percentage might be also on cards. But will there be a “sell the rumour, buy the news” opportunity for this week? Markets performance: High multiples socks are being hit the most in such an economic and policy cycle, with the tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, dropping 5.5% for the week, deepening a bear market with a 27% loss year to date.

World major indices performances as of 18, September 2022

A highlight for the week: Four major central banks, including Fed, BOE, BOJ, and SNB, are to decide on their policy rates this week. Except for BOJ, the rest of the three banks are all expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, which will certainly send jitters to the financial markets. However, less hawkish rhetoric by the Fed chair will also spark a relief rally, though it has little chance.

What are we watching?

US bond yield inversion deepens: The spread on the US 2-year and 10-year bond yields widens further, deepening the yield inversion, and flagging an inevitable economic recession in a foreseeable future. See bond markets movements

The spread on the US 2-year and 10-year bond yields widens further, deepening the yield inversion, and flagging an inevitable economic recession in a foreseeable future. See bond markets movements US dollar waits for clues: The dollar index rose the week, hovering around a 20-year high, with EUR/USD pulling back to the parity level from the week’s high of above 1.19, as traders are waiting for more clues for the Fed’s rate hike path this week. Check on the US dollar index

The dollar index rose the week, hovering around a 20-year high, with EUR/USD pulling back to the parity level from the week’s high of above 1.19, as traders are waiting for more clues for the Fed’s rate hike path this week. Check on the US dollar index Yuan tumbles: The Chinese Yuan tumbled against the USD to above 7, a key psychological level, the lowest seen in July 2020. This week, the PBOC decision on its loan prime rates decision will be on close watch. A further cut of rates may take the currency lower. Trade USD/CNH now

The Chinese Yuan tumbled against the USD to above 7, a key psychological level, the lowest seen in July 2020. This week, the PBOC decision on its loan prime rates decision will be on close watch. A further cut of rates may take the currency lower. Trade USD/CNH now Commodities fall: Both energy and metals continued to be under pressure due to a strong US dollar and economic concerns. Crude oil and natural gas fell toward the month’s lows. Gold hit the lowest level seen in April 2020. See the crude oil pricing

Both energy and metals continued to be under pressure due to a strong US dollar and economic concerns. Crude oil and natural gas fell toward the month’s lows. Gold hit the lowest level seen in April 2020. See the crude oil pricing Bitcoin outperforms Ethereum: The well-known Ethereum’s major protocol merge has been completed but it did not bring further bounce of the second-largest token. Instead, Bitcoin shows more resilient moves against Ether this week, suggesting that crypto investors sought safety on the risk-off sentiment. Trade Bitcoin now

Economic Calendar (19 Sep – 23 Sep)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



