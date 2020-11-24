Yesterday’s major news flow for the markets was not coronavirus vaccine optimism from one of the leading forefront vaccine developers; AstraZeneca/Oxford as reported its COVID19 vaccine showed an average of efficacy of 70% in trails and with a 90% effective rate if the vaccine was administered differently

But rather the potential appointment of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as the next US Treasury Secretary and her latest public comments were in favour of more fiscal stimulus in order to jumpstart the soft economy to combat the risk of a double dipped recession as infected coronavirus cases rose at a rapid pace in US and Europe in the past two months.

Value, cyclical and US domestically oriented stocks rejuvenated where the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 surged by 1.1% and 1.9% respectively while the Big Tech heavy weighted S&P 500 (+0.6%) and Nasdaq 100 (almost unchanged) lagged behind. Shares of several key ‘Stay Home” stocks such as Zoom (-2.1%), Netflix (-2.4%) and Docusign (-2.0%) continued to see downside pressure. S&P sectors performance were also pointing to outperformance in value/cyclical theme plays; Energy (+7.1%), Financials (+1.9%), Industrials (+1.6%).

Even though the Information Technology sector remained lacklustre (-0.03%), there were bright spots within its industries such as Semiconductors where the PHLX Semiconductor Index ETF advanced by +1.4% (352.32) and made a fresh all-time closing high yesterday. One potential fundamental driver that supports the on-going positive tone seen in Semiconductor stocks is the higher chance of more fiscal stimulus packages implemented by major governments worldwide coupled with more positive vaccine developments that will likely increase capital investment or maintenance on corporates’ technology hardware equipments and “internet of things” related products.

Over to the foreign exchange market; a significant observation to note will be the movement of the US Dollar Index here it had attempted to break below the 92.15 major support (the ascending trendline in place since April 2011 as it printed an intraday low of 92.02 during European session before a reversal took shaped in the US session and ended with a close of 92.50 coupled with a daily “Spinning Top” candlestick at the 92.15 major support; a potential bullish reversal for the US Dollar Index to retest the 94.65 range resistance in place 25 September 2020 from a technical analysis perspective. Also, the spread of the US Treasury 10-year yield over the German Bund and UK Gilt had started to widen over its closing levels printed on last Friday hence supported the current USD bullish reversal. In a nutshell, short-term to medium-term potential US Dollar Index recovery but longer-term outperformance remained muted due to a potential wider budget deficit and Fed’s loose monetary policies to stay for at least another year.

Chart of the day – S&P Industrial Select Sector (XLI) poised for potential new all-time highs

Source: CMC Markets platform



